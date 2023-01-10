SIP inflows stay above Rs 13,000 crore in December; MF folios hit record high

SIP contributions increased to Rs 13,573.08 crore last month from Rs 13,306.49 crore in November, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. It was also much higher than Rs 11,305.34 crore in December 2021.About 90% of the total SIP inflows were into equity schemes, AMFI chief executive N S Venkatesh said.The SIP AUMs stood at Rs 6.75 lakh crore as of December, compared to Rs 6.83 lakh crore at November’s end.According to AMFI, new SIPs registered during the last month were 23,24,070.In December, domestic equities fell a little over 3% as the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in China triggered concerns about its spread to other neighbouring countries and the consequent impact on economic activities.But domestic institutional investors continued to pour money into the market as they net bought shares to the tune of over Rs 14,600 crore in December. In 2022, they poured a record Rs 1.9 lakh crore into the equity market, and this helped India outdo most of its emerging market peers.

“Investors will continue back the India growth story through the mutual fund route in the near future. Investors are looking forward to a growth-oriented Budget, which should have a positive impact on the markets,” Venkatesh said.In December, the total MF folios of 14.11 crore were at an all-time high, with retail MF folios also at a record high of 11.29 crore.MF folios have been making new milestones for the last three months, indicating a healthier and more disciplined investment habit and systematic mode of investment by small investors, AMFI said. The net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry as of December stood at Rs 39.9 lakh crore, largely unchanged from November.In 2022, the net inflows into open-ended equity schemes for the MF industry surged more than 66% on year to Rs 1.61 lakh crore. 2022 is probably the first one in several years when open-ended equity schemes have seen net inflows in all 12 months.On the other hand, open-ended debt schemes saw major outflows for the second straight year. In 2022, open-ended debt schemes saw net outflows of Rs 1.06 lakh crore compared with the outflows of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2021.The MF industry launched 36 new schemes in December, of which 24 were open-ended schemes and 12 were close-ended across various categories. These new schemes cumulatively mobilised Rs 8,486 crore.Index funds saw a net inflow of Rs 6,736.52 crore in December, compared to Rs 8,601.73 crore in November. (Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)