Sioux Falls Man Tyler Justin Hausten and Woman Sentenced in Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that two Sioux Falls, South Dakota, individuals convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance were sentenced on August 25, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.

Tyler Justin Hausten, a/k/a “Red”, age 40, was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Tara Lynn Clark, age 35, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hausten and Clark were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 3, 2020. Hausten pled guilty on May 21, 2020, and Clark pled guilty on June 3, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from incidents beginning on an unknown date and continuing until on or about March 2020, when both Hausten and Clark reached an agreement or came to an understanding to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in the District of South Dakota. Methamphetamine is a Scheduled II controlled substance. They voluntarily joined in the agreement and knew the purpose of the understanding.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Hausten’s and Clark’s vehicle on November 3, 2019. A search of the vehicle took place and law enforcement located in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.

Hausten and Clark was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

