Sioux Falls Man Derek Robert Schroeder Sentenced for Transportation of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Transportation of Child Pornography was sentenced on May 4, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Derek Robert Schroeder, age 29, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. His cell phone was forfeited and he will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Schroeder was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 9, 2019. He pled guilty on January 6, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from Schroeder uploading thousands of digital files containing child pornography into his Dropbox account. The files were uploaded between August 2017 and January 2018. Schroeder admitted knowing the files contained sexually explicit depictions of children and that he used his cell phone and the internet to transport the files in interstate commerce.

This case was investigated by the Homeland Security, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.

Schroeder was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

