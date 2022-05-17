Sioux Falls: Jeffrey Darnell Guilty of Distribution of Fentanyl

Sioux Falls Man, Jeffrey Darnell Moore Found Guilty of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in the Death of Two Victims and a Drug Conspiracy Charge

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that Jeffrey Darnell Moore, age 53, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (heroin) and two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl) Resulting in Death, as a result of a federal jury trial in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on May 13, 2022.

Each charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison and/or a $1 million fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, per charge.

The charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Moore was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2020.

On or about November 2, 2018, in the District of South Dakota, Jeffery Darnell Moore, did knowingly and intentionally distribute fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the distribution of said fentanyl resulted in the death of Victim #1.

On or about June 15, 2019, in the District of South Dakota, Jeffery Darnell Moore, did knowingly and intentionally distribute fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the distribution of said fentanyl resulted in the death of Victim #2.

Beginning on a date unknown and continuing until on or about July 20, 2020, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Jeffery Darnell Moore, did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together, with others known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

Moore was also charged with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, but was found not guilty of that charge.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing will take place August 1, 2022. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today