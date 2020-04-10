Sioux City Man Ulises Alvarado Sentenced to Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – A man who failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced on April 8, 2020, to 15 months’ in federal prison.

Ulises Alvarado, age 53, from Sioux City, received the prison term after a January 16, 2020, guilty plea to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

At the guilty plea, Alvarado admitted that from November 19, 2018, through March 6, 2019, he knowingly failed to register or update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in the Northern District of Iowa. Alvarado is required to register as a sex offender due to a December 10, 1998, conviction for unlawful sexual contact in the third degree in the State of Delaware. The investigation showed from November 19, 2018, through December 15, 2018, he worked and resided in Storm Lake; and from December 18, 2018, through March 6, 2019, he worked and resided in Sioux City. Law enforcement found that the State of Iowa Sex Offender Registry contained no record of Alvarado registering as a sex offender in Iowa prior to March 6, 2019.

Alvarado was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Alvarado was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Alvarado is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Fletcher and investigated by the United States Marshals Service.

