Sioux City Man Bradley McPeek, Sr. to Federal Prison for Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced January 27, 2020, to 7 years in federal prison.

Bradley McPeek, Sr., 60, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after an August 19, 2019, guilty plea to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

At the guilty plea hearing, McPeek admitted that from about July, 2017 through December, 2018 he participated in the distribution of more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sioux City. McPeek admitted that his conspiracy involved two people who regularly traveled to Omaha, NE, obtained multiple ounces up to pounds of methamphetamine, and brought it back to McPeek’s residence in Sioux City where it was split up and distributed to others. McPeek’s residence was within 1000 feet of Cook Park and he and others often had guns at the residence.

McPeek was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. McPeek was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. McPeek is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

