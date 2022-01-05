Sioux City: Kory Mammen Pleads Guilty to Meth Charges

Sioux City Man, Kory Mammen Pleads Guilty to Meth Charges

(STL.News) A man who possessed meth with intent to distribute pled guilty January 4, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City.

Kory Mammen, 51, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In 2012, Mammen was convicted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, evidence showed that on March 26, 2021, Mammen was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation in Sioux City, Iowa. During the traffic stop, a K-9 was deployed and indicated to the presence of controlled substances from within the car. Mammen admitted to officers that something illegal would be in the truck but did not say what it was.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black bag under the driver’s seat which contained two syringes and 17 smaller bags containing a total of 42.88 grams of methamphetamine. Mammen planned to distribute some or all of the methamphetamine to others. On November 15, 2021, during Mammen’s arrest on the charges in this case, he again had several baggies on his person which contained approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine mixture.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Mammen remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Mammen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, an $8,000,000 fine, and at least eight years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today