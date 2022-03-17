Sioux City: Juan Pablo Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting

Sioux City Man, Juan Pablo Hernandez Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting a Child

(STL.News) A Sioux City man who sexually assaulted a child pled guilty March 10, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City. Juan Pablo Hernandez, age 44, from Sioux City, Iowa was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

At the plea hearing, Hernandez admitted to driving from South Sioux City, Nebraska to Sioux City with a minor under the age of 12 to sexually assault the minor.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Hernandez remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Hernandez faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today