Sioux City: Daniel Dickey Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City Man, Daniel Dickey Off to Federal Prison for Meth Conspiracy

Dickey was part of a conspiracy involving the transport of over 30 pounds methamphetamine from Mexico to Texas to Iowa for distribution in Iowa and South Dakota

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced March 15, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to more than 7 and ½ years.

Daniel Dickey, 34, from Sioux City, Iowa, pled guilty on October 18, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that between December 2020 and April 2021, Dickey and others conspired to distribute over 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City and surrounding area. Dickey was recruited to assist in the receipt of multiple shipments of liquid methamphetamine for a Texas-based methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. The Texas distribution conspiracy involved importation of liquid methamphetamine (for lab-based meth conversion) plus traditional vehicle transport of methamphetamine from Mexico to Texas to Iowa to South Dakota. In March and April of 2021, law enforcement conducted multiple controlled drug/money transactions with Dickey in Sioux City, Iowa . These transactions resulted in the seizure of more than one pound of methamphetamine, a sizable amount of liquid ready for chemical conversion into methamphetamine, and about $40,000 in drug proceeds from Dickey. Dickey also admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico at the request of another.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Dickey was sentenced to 93 months’ imprisonment and must serve a three year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Dickey remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today