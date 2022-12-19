Singer India to issue equity shares worth Rs 57 crore on preferential basis

’s board approved the allotment of 7.48 million shares worth Rs 57 crore to various investors at Rs 76 per share at their board meeting on Monday. The preferential issue is subject to various approvals, including from the company’s shareholders, the company’s press release said.

The funds from the issue, if approved, will enable the company to strengthen its brand and distribution channels, fulfill its additional working capital requirements for expansion of its businesses and enable investments in product design upgradation and system technology upgradation among others.

“We are extremely happy to welcome our new set of investors in the company. I take this opportunity to also express gratitude to our existing investors for the confidence and support they have shown over the years. The development will go a long way in strengthening the Singer brand presence as an international brand in India and provide an impetus for future growth,” Rajeev Bajaj, MD of the company, said.

DAM Capital Advisors Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the company.

Singer is the world’s top sewing brand and is a long-standing player in the Indian sewing machines industry, selling under the renowned brands “Singer” and “Merritt”. In addition to sewing machines and their accessories, the company also has a presence in the large and growing home appliances segment.

Shares of Singer India in Monday’s trade ended 5% higher at Rs 82.25 per share on BSE.

