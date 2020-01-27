Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.17 Per Share Dividend

PINE BLUFF, AR (STL.News) Simmons First National Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.17 per share quarterly cash dividend payable April 6, 2020, to shareholders of record March 16, 2020. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.3 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total consolidated assets of $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.