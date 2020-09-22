Simmons First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, AR (STL.News) Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release third quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening on Monday, October 19, 2020. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Monday, October 19. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 6533868. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.

About Simmons First National Corp.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas with total assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

