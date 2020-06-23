Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, AR (STL.News) Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) Monday announced it expects to release second quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 21. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 9275743. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Investor Relations for Simmons First National Bank