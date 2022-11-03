Silver rises 14% in two months, is there more 'silver lining' for the white metal?

Silver , the precious metal which also holds the status of industrial metal, has outperformed its peer gold, which has remained flat in the last two months.

The prices of silver jumped about 14 per cent during the period under review as the spot prices of the white metal topped Rs 59,000 mark on Wednesday in the Indian market. However, it had touched Rs 61,000 levels in early October.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One, said the rise in silver prices is on account of a host of factors ranging from a safe haven appeal, combination of geo-political risks, high usage of silver in solar energy and electric vehicles story.

“The weakening dollar index from its high levels helped the rise in silver prices in the past two months,” he added. “Hopes of rise in demand from China after eased up Covid restrictions is also supporting silver.”

Adding more to it, NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities,

said that it is basically a reversal of sorts for dollar index and bullion pack, of which silver typically finds itself in an 'opportunity season.'

The gold-silver ratio is currently at 84:1 (peaked at 120 in 2020) and till any regression to the mean levels of 60, Silver is the benefactor, he added. “Silver’s decline has been more severe than gold in 2022 which has in turn boosted the Gold-Silver Ratio.”



The eased down dollar index from the peak of 114-levels is somehow signaling that the inflation might have peaked, said the analysts. However, there are no signs by the US Federal Reserve to pause the aggressive rate hikes.

The US Federal Reserve increased the interest rates by another 75 basis points, fourth in a row, which dented the appeal for the precious metal. The latest rate hikes sent the Silver futures dwindle by about Rs 1,300

slipping below Rs 57,500.

Sugandha Sachdeva, VP, Commodity & Currency Research,

said that the major catalyst driving silver prices has been the lingering geopolitical worries and growing risks of a global economic slowdown.

“The white metal is also benefiting from increased demand for green energy transition globally especially due to its use in solar photovoltaic panels and increased usage in electric vehicles,” he added.

Silver prices have also been buoyed due to surging consumer electronics demand and investments in 5G infrastructures. As per the data, physical demand for silver is expected to rise by 5 percent in 2022, said the experts.

Silver prices will be supported in the near future on account of festivities in India and the Chinese New Year. Silver prices on tmay move higher towards Rs 62000 in the near term, said Mallya from Angel One.

With silver being quite crucial in clean energy technology, the white metal is expected to remain in demand and entice buying interest on some declines, the analysts add.

“We foresee silver prices to remain supported by Rs 55,000 per kg mark in the near term, while a sustained move above Rs 60,000 per kg mark could open the door for an upside trajectory towards R 65,000-65,500 per kg zone,” said Sachdeva.

