Silk Road Was The Darknet Market Testing Ground For Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine

November 3, 2022
Alexander Graham

This is an opinion editorial by Jacob Kozhipatt, a YouTuber and writer.

For the uninitiated, The Silk Road was a darknet marketplace where users bought and sold all manner of products, including those considered illegal — most often drugs.

Supporters argued that the Silk Road leveraged technology to create markets necessarily divorced from the corruption of governments and big banks. For critics, the marketplace was an enemy of The State, that facilitated the sale of illegal substances that decimated countless lives.