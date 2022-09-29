Silicon Rental Solutions SME IPO: Price band and other details

The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Silicon Rental Solutions (SRSL), an IT equipment outsourcing company, opened for subscription on September 28, 2022 and will close on Friday, September 30, 2022 . The company aims to raise Rs 21.15 crore through its public issue with a fixed price band of Rs 98 per equity share.

The issue is reserved 50 per cent for high network individuals (HNI) and 50 per cent for retail investors. The allotment of shares is likely to take place on October 6, 2022 and the listing of shares on October 11, 2022.

SRSL is engaged in providing end to end IT equipment on a rental and returnable basis in India and it serves over 275 customers, across different business sectors, located at over 16 states and three union territories of India, the company said in a press release.

The proceeds from the proposed public offering will be used by the company for repayment of loans, and working capital requirements.

In the financial years 2022 and 2021, SRSL earned a total revenue of Rs 24.67 crore and Rs 13.75 crore respectively. The EBITDA of the company stood at Rs 19.30 crore and Rs 9.53 crore respectively, while the net profit after tax stood at Rs 7.46 crore and Rs 2.70 crore respectively, the company said.

