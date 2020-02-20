Significant farmland auction: 874 acres, with wind turbines, offered at auction in time for 2020 planting

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (STL.News) – Six farms making up 874 acres in Vermilion County, Illinois, will be offered at auction March 19, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event. The farms offer the opportunity for immediate wind income, with four turbines on the property.

The land will be offered in 16 tracts, ranging in size from 10 to 160 acres. The turbines will be offered as separate tracts, each with two turbines.

“It’s rare to see this much quality land offered at auction just before planting. It is available for immediate possession, with 2020 farming rights,” said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company. “The current owners have installed pattern tiling on 40-foot centers to ensure good drainage. It is well suited not only for operators but for investors as well. With our method of bidding, prospective buyers may make offers on any combination of tracts,” he said.

The land is located near Rossville, approximately 20 miles east of Champaign, Illinois, and 35 miles west of Lafayette, Indiana.

Schrader representatives will be available Wednesday, March 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. CST to provide detailed information and accommodate inspections.

The auction will begin at 1 p.m. CST/2 p.m. EST, at the Beef House Annex, 16501 North State Road 63, Covington, Indiana. Internet bidding will be available by prior arrangement. Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of farmland, other agricultural assets and real estate throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.