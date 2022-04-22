Sierra Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PORTERVILLE, CA (STL.News) Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and will be paid on May 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp, the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 93rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA loan center, and loan two production offices; located in Northern California in Roseville and the California Central Coast in Templeton. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.