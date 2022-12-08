Siemens shares up 0.88% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.88 per cent up in Thursday’s trade at 01:29PM (IST). Around 12,238 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 2927.9 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2934.5 and Rs 2886.5, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Siemens Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 3136.8 and a 52-week low of Rs 2150.75.

Total market cap of the Siemens Ltd. stood at Rs 104485.68 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4759.9 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 9.75 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4337.0 crore and up 9.21 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 4358.3 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 652.3 crore, up 102.83 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, domestic institutional investors held 3.36 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 5.42 per cent and the promoters 75.0 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 67.69 and a price-to-book ratio of 8.49. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Siemens Ltd. belongs to the Capital Goods – Diversified industry.