Siemens shares rise 1.38% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2980.0 on BSE at 10:46AM (IST) on Thursday, up 1.38 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 2150.75 and a high of Rs 3136.8. Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 3,668 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:46AM (IST). The stock of Siemens Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 105908.38 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 68.61, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 8.49. Return on equity (ROE) was at 13.28 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 257 stocks traded in the green, while 244 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 75.0 per cent in the Siemens Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 5.42 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively.