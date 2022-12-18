Siemens shares gain 0.96% as Sensex rises

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2921.6 on BSE at 10:30AM (IST) on Monday, up 0.96 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 2150.75 and a high of Rs 3136.8.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 67.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 43.35 per share and 8.49 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 2,132 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:30AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 104083.27 crore and is part of the Capital Goods – Diversified industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 20.7 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 6.01 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 2928.0 and Rs 2871.25.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in Siemens Ltd. stood at 5.42 per cent and 2.81 per cent, respectively.