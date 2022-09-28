Siemens shares fall 0.28% as Nifty drops

Shares of . traded 0.28 per cent down at Rs 2717.7 on Wednesday at around 12:53PM (IST), while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 55.49 points to 57052.03.

As many as 3,239 shares changed hands on the counter with a total value of Rs 0.88 crore.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 3136.8 and a 52-week low of Rs 2023.15.

On the technical charts, the 200-DMA of the stock stood at Rs 2492.96, while 50-DMA was at Rs 2840.65. If a stock trades above 50 DMA and 200 DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is up. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50 DMA and 200 DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if it trades between 50DMA and 200DMA, then it suggests the stock can go anywhere.

Shares of the company have advanced 29.31 per cent in the past one year, while Sensex has 4.98 per cent during the same period.

According to BSE data, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 79.77 and a price-to-book ratio of 7.32. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price to book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business. The stock belongs to the Capital Goods – Diversified industry.