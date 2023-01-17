Siemens MD Sunil Mathur on Rs 26,000-crore order win and the roadmap ahead

has won an order of around Rs 26,000 crores. It includes an order of 1,200 Locomotives from the Indian Railways. These 1,200 locomotives will be delivered over the period of 11 years. In an interview with ET Now, Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO of Siemens, said that there is a roadmap to supply the number of locomotives per year which is part of the contract.

Siemens has won an order for Rs 26,000 crore and it includes an order of 1,200 locomotives From Indian Railways. Can you talk about it?

This is a plan for 1,200 locomotives, which will be delivered over a period of 11 years, followed by a maintenance period of 35 years. We at Siemens are, of course, delighted that we have been able to win this order and this really goes in the direction of the Indian Railways to start moving towards or to move towards greater efficiency in the freight system in the country while also moving towards their plan of complete electrification. This is also a step in the direction of ensuring that the entire transportation system in the country is both carbon friendly and much more sustainable in addition to being extremely efficient.ET Now: 1,200 locomotives in total. I understand that you will be supplying five locomotives in the first year, 35 in the second with 80 locomotives per annum in the third and the fourth year. Can you clarify it?

Sunil Mathur: So yes, there is a roadmap for the number of locomotives that have to be supplied every year and that is a part of the contract and Siemens has bid on that basis and we will deliver according to that roadmap.ET Now: While this is a massive order coming in, where does this take your overall order book position? Railways despite having a 30% CAGR over FY22 to FY25, does not contribute significantly to the total revenue pie. Please walk us through where we can see the overall order book on the back of this major win.

Sunil Mathur: The order book climbs terrifically for Siemens in India on the back of this win. This order will be delivered over a period of 11 years. And those numbers will fall into the revenue numbers of Siemens in India. This projects us into a completely different level of business here in India.« Back to recommendation storiesThe mobility segment, which is about 8% of the FY22 revenue, is poised to see a very strong growth going forward. Can you just walk us through what kind of potential you are seeing for the mobility business because analysts are talking about the mobility business setting to double on the back of the strong pipeline of locomotive orders as well as other orders in the pipeline. What else can we expect in the mobility segment?

I think the plans of the Indian Railways are very clear and this time the difference is that they are implementing those plans. The entire tendering process has been open, very transparent and very quick in conversion from the time the first inquiries went out till the time the bidding has been done and finally, the announcement of the successful winners. We are seeing a major shift in the behavior of the Indian Railways over the last two years and that has given Siemens a huge amount of confidence in the tremendous opportunities that this country has in the area of mobility.

Traditionally, Siemens has been very active in the electrification and signaling business in the mobility sphere. But we have not been so active in the rolling stock area and this announcement really brings in our entry into the rolling stock.

We have re-opened our factory in Aurangabad for bogies. We are now present in locomotives and there will be more areas to come. So mobility, will be the focus area for Siemens in India in the years to come. But riding on the back of the plans of Indian Railways, which we are now convinced will actually materialise, it is being driven very clearly with a clear vision and a clear overview of what the railways wants to do, something that we have missed in the past. But now they have outlined their vision for next year and they are converting on that vision, year by year. We are seeing tenders coming out. We are seeing that they are being done in an open, transparent and efficient manner. We see the direction of the Indian Railways towards electrification very clearly. It had started quite some time ago on electrification, but it is now moving forward. We are seeing the shift towards the Kavach system on the signalling side and we are seeing a very clear shift in terms of increasing the efficiency on the rolling stock side. Siemens will be a part of that process to modernise and make the Indian Railways much more efficient.I also understand that you are vying for opportunities for the Vande Bharat train set orders worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. Walk us through the update on that front because it is a highly competitive tender. What kind of market share could it bring for Siemens?

I do not want to talk about tenders which are in the pipeline at this point in time but it is fair to say that the entire process of making both the freight system as well as the passenger transportation systems much more efficient is a very clear focus of the government and of the ministry. We will be a part of that process and we are a part of that process as well and we will be bidding for all the tenders that come out on those lines.Walk us through what the outlook is in terms of revenue growth potential. I am not asking for numbers or projections. I just understand that the high dependence on the international supply chain has been a bit of a concern for the company. So will that interfere with your revenue growth projections down the line?

The important factor is, India’s growth story is intact. The GDP growth is very clear. The focus on capex in infrastructure continues. It has been a consistent process of the government. That, in turn, has created a whole lot of confidence in private industry to move towards expansion in their areas. The focus of the government on renewables and everything linked to that with e-vehicles, with the energy side has also been very clear. The focus of the government with the PLI scheme on semiconductors, on batteries, etc and these are areas where Siemens is present in, both in our technologies as well as in the software offerings that we have. So our growth story will be intact and will accompany the growth story of the country as we move forward. I do believe the government has managed the global crisis extremely well, both on the side of inflation, as well as on the side of managing interest rates. Of course, there are challenges on the supply chain with the semiconductor issues. There have been impacts of that also on our revenues here. But I see an easing of that coming up in the year ahead. It will not disappear completely but it is getting much better month to month. So overall, the growth story of Siemens in India is intact. Our revenues will continue to come. Our order backlogs are at an all-time high. We are entering new areas of business like in the mobility area, etc. We’ve done an acquisition of C&S. We are looking at both organic and inorganic growth. The growth story of India is intact; Siemens growth story will accompany that. Given that we are seeing an easing of supply chain concerns on a month-on-month basis, there have been higher logistics costs, etc. What would that do to the overall margin picture?

We have got to be cautious here. I will not give guidance on our margins at this point in time. But we have got to be cautious over here, particularly in the context of how the global scenario pans out. We are not completely insulated from what is happening and isolated from what is happening globally. I need to put in a word of caution over there and see how logistics pans out and how the supply chain actually moves in the months ahead. In the case of margins, we have a very high localisation content here in the country. We continue to localize substantially in every area of our businesses under the Make in India vision of the honorable prime minister. That will ensure that our margins continue to be robust and continue to increase.I just want to bring up with you a few pointers and some concerns that the market has regarding Siemens, the import dependence from the parent, to which is about 30% of your sales, the business rejig that we have seen as well as M&A being influenced by the parent strategy. Would you like to assuage these concerns?

I think all of these have actually helped the Siemens growth story in the country. The M&As that we have done have not impacted the growth story of Siemens in the countries. We have taken out businesses where we believe they cannot really contribute substantially. But linked also to the fact is that many of these M&As have been done based on decisions that have been to take out these businesses at a global level and focus on what Siemens is strong in and be where we believe the growth story of Siemens globally is. So I think the growth story of Siemens in India has not been impacted by any of the M&As. We are coupled very closely to the strategies of the parent company. We benefit hugely from the technologies that we get from the global company. We benefit hugely from the global strategies that the global organization has. India is an important part of the global strategies of Siemens. We are in a good place to ensure that the growth strategies that we have lined up and that we have in place remain intact.I understand that the automotive industry has still not bounced back to pre-Covid levels. There has been an increase in volume as we have seen demand grow, but capex is a little bit subdued. Would you concur?

In automotive, there are pockets that have increased very well. There are others that are slower. Are we back to where we should be? Probably not. But the movement is definitely in a positive direction. We are not back to the high levels that we used to be but there are some parts that are doing extremely well in the automotive industry and others that are not.But looking at it in totality, not only the automotive, you’ve got businesses like pharma that are doing extremely well. There are businesses like food and beverages that are also picking up. There is a substantial expansion in capacities in the private sector that is happening, not least because of the government’s focus on capex and infrastructure. But also because of the new areas and the incentives that the government has put under the PLI scheme.What about the energy segment because the order backlog has grown about 22% in FY22? Given that there is increased demand for industrial de-carbonisation solutions like waste heat, biomass, etc, what kind of growth potential do you see for Siemens?

The shift towards renewable energy is a huge benefit for the country and it is a step in the right direction. Energy efficiency is not only the supply side management, it is also the demand side management, where energy efficiency is becoming increasingly more critical. This is an area where Siemens has a huge amount to contribute. As more and more goes into the grid in terms of renewable energy, the grid needs to be stabilized. And this is where Siemens has technologies to stabilise the grid. It has technologies also to make the entire distribution systems much more efficient. We do see areas of potential over there as well.