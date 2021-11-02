Sidney: Ashley Whited Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Sidney Woman, Ashley Whited Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Ashley Whited, 32, of Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced on November 1, 2021 in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Whited to 57 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

On May 10, 2019, law enforcement stopped a vehicle for an active arrest warrant. In the course of the wanted person’s arrest, a potted marijuana plant with the highest branch measured at 38 inches was located in the vehicle. During an interview with the subject of the arrest warrant, the plant was linked with a residence on Illinois Street in Sidney. Based on this discovery, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Illinois Street address where Whited resided. Law enforcement seized approximately 560 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Sidney, Nebraska, Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today