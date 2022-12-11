Shriram Trans Fin shares up 0.68% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.68 per cent up in Monday’s trade at 10:10AM (IST). Around 11,547 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 1334.6 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1364.9 and Rs 1328.15, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1531.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 1002.5.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. stood at Rs 36628.37 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 5351.28 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.92 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 5149.26 crore and up 13.79 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 4702.81 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 1069.52 crore, up 38.16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, domestic institutional investors held 6.42 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 49.97 per cent and the promoters 29.3 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 9.61 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.18. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. belongs to the NBFC – Vehicle Finance industry.