Shriram Trans Fin shares gain 0.21% as Sensex falls

Shares of the Ltd. traded at Rs 1335.55 on BSE at 11:27AM (IST) on Wednesday, up 0.21 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1002.5 and a high of Rs 1509.25. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down opening. At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 13.12 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 101.84 per share and 1.18 times its book value, as per BSE data. A total of 2,433 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:27AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 50023.48 crore and is part of the NBFC – Vehicle Finance industry. The scrip has been an outperformer , up 9.11 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 0.6 per cent gain in Sensex. During the day, the stock moved between Rs 1341.25 and Rs 1319.55.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 29.3 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in Shriram Finance Ltd. stood at 49.97 per cent and 6.42 per cent, respectively.