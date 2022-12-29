Shriram Trans Fin shares drop 6.31% as Sensex falls

Shares of Ltd. traded 6.31 per cent down at Rs 1299.5 at 02:14PM (IST) on Thursday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 108.26 points to 60802.02. The stock had settled at Rs 1386.95 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 1509.25 and Rs 1002.5, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 02:14PM (IST) stood at 02:14PM shares with turnover at Rs 11.99 crore.

At the prevailing price, the stock trades at 12.71 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 101.84 per share and 1.18 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.69.

Shareholding Details



Promoters held 29.3 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 49.97 per cent and DIIs 15.23 per cent.