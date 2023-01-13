Shriram Trans Fin shares drop 2.03% as Sensex rises

Shares of Ltd. traded 2.03 per cent down at Rs 1284.95 at 02:08PM (IST) on Friday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 404.27 points to 60362.3. The scrip had settled at Rs 1311.6 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 1509.25 and Rs 1002.5, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 02:08PM (IST) stood at 02:08PM shares with turnover at Rs 1043.89 crore. At the current price, shares of the company trades at 12.59 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 101.84 per share and 1.18 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.69.

Shareholding Details

Promoters held 29.3 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 49.97 per cent and DIIs 15.23 per cent.