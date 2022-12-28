Shriram Trans Fin shares down 0.73% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of Ltd. traded 0.73 per cent down in Wednesday’s trade at 02:11PM (IST). Around 10,560 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 1399.95 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1399.95 and Rs 1353.1, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Shriram Finance Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1509.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 1002.5.

Total market cap of the Shriram Finance Ltd. stood at Rs 51240.37 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 5351.28 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.92 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 5149.26 crore and up 13.79 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 4702.81 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 1069.52 crore, up 38.16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 6.42 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 49.97 per cent and the promoters 29.3 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.44 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.18. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Shriram Finance Ltd. belongs to the NBFC – Vehicle Finance industry.