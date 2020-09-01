Shreveport man Bobby Kirkendoll with Lengthy Criminal History Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Bobby Kirkendoll, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 162 months (13 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote conducted the sentencing hearing. Kirkendoll previously pleaded guilty to the charges January 9, 2020.

According to information presented to the court, in April 2019, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Kirkendoll was driving for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, Kirkendoll drove away and a car chase ensued. During the chase, deputies observed him throw a gun onto the roadway, as well as other items, from the car. Eventually, Kirkendoll stopped the vehicle and deputies arrested him. Deputies recovered the items that Kirkendoll threw from the car, which included a Ruger pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, and bags. Inside the bags were drug paraphernalia and a variety of narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and Alprazolam. The narcotics were tested by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and it was confirmed that the substances included at least 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Kirkendoll was previously convicted in federal court for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm (2006). His state court convictions were for manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute cocaine (1994); second degree battery (1999); and aggravated incest (2008).

This case was investigated by the DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.

