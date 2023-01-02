Shree Cements shares gain 0.13% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 0.13 per cent higher in Monday’s session at 11:37AM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 23200.15 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 23452.6 and Rs 23200.0, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 27932.6 and a 52-week low of 17900.0. About 367 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 69.15 points at 18174.45, while the BSE Sensex traded 236.88 points higher at 61077.62 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 30 stocks traded the day in the green, while 20 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4197.37 crore, down 4.49 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 4394.75 crore and down 19.01 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 183.36 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 62.55 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 11.85 per cent and MFs 6.52 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 22262.11 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 23289.36. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.