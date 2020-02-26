ShowPal Announces Upcoming National Launch of the Most Sophisticated Residential For Sale By Owner Platform in America

DES MOINES, IOWA (STL.News) – ShowPal, a comprehensive real estate tech and services platform, announces the upcoming nationwide expansion of their residential real estate platform slated for March 2020. The web-based platform allows any home seller the ability to efficiently sell a home by-owner by providing the most sophisticated solutions, services and partner integrations on the market today. “For Sale By Owner (FSBO) services of the past have largely failed to address points of friction that many home sellers have when attempting to meet their home sale objective. Selling on the Showpal platform is like having a real estate agent coordinating the sale without the staggering cost.” says Chad Torstenson, founder and CEO of ShowPal. ShowPal was launched in Des Moines, Iowa in 2018 and has been quick to gain accolades from it’s customers.

Multiple independent academic studies from top universities and economists reveal that homeowners who sell by owner are just as likely to sell their home and walk away with more money in their pocket than those that sold their home through a traditional commission based listing agent. “The results from these studies are profound and yet many home sellers are not aware of this data and how much money they can save to obtain the same outcome.” says Torstenson.

ShowPal’s comprehensive platform includes everything a home seller needs to sell their home by owner without hassles encountered with more primitive FSBO services. ShowPal’s services include: *A home value report & comparable market analysis *Professional real estate photos *Online completion of state required disclosures *Professional For Sale Yard Sign *Listing of the home on Zillow, Trulia, Redfin and Showpal.com *Social media and web ad marketing of the listing *Ability to upload any document for digital delivery to buyers prior to a showing *Home showing booking and alert system *ID verification of buyer’s before a home showing to promote safety *A home showing service for sellers that do not want to perform their own showings *Automated showing feedback platform *Offer and negotiation platform and *An integrated real estate attorney for transaction related milestones.

To learn more visit http://www.showpal.com