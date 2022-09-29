Finance

Should you delay taking Social Security retirement benefits? Here's what to consider.

September 29, 2022
Hattie Francis

If you have designs on retiring early, you’ve got some decisions to make.

Should you claim Social Security early to pay for living expenses and hold off on withdrawing money from other retirement accounts? Or should you wait to claim Social Security until your full retirement age or even longer, say, 70, when you’ll receive the largest possible benefit? In that case, you’d withdraw money from other retirement accounts to cover living expenses.

But what if you decide to delay claiming Social Security, take money from other accounts, and then, say, the value of your retirement investments drops, and the cost of everything soars?

Sound familiar? It should. Because those plunges and surges are exactly what’s happening with markets and inflation.

So with those worrying trends unfolding, will your nest egg run dry?

These are the questions J.P. Morgan Asset Management aimed to answer in a recent study. And here’s what it discovered:

Understanding the fine print:What your Social Security benefits statement tells you, and what it doesn’t

A recession is more likely:Here’s what could trigger a sharp downturn in 2023

Average life expectancy has increased dramatically since 1990 and should be a factor when you think about claiming Social Security.

Plan for longer life expectancy

Average life expectancy, even with the recent decline, has increased dramatically since 1990 but should be viewed as a mid-point, not an end-point, according to Sharon Carson, the executive director of retirement insights strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Given that, you may need to plan on the probability of living much longer – perhaps 35 years in retirement – especially if you’re a non-smoker in excellent health, said Carson. How long might you live? Check out the Actuaries Longevity Illustrator.

Social Security cards on top of a $100 bill.

Look at your investment performance

The lower your expected long-term investment return (your profits on it), which is typical as investors get older, and the longer your life expectancy, the more it pays to wait to take your Social Security benefits if you can, Carson said.

So, for instance, a woman who expects a long-term investment return of 5.5% and has a life expectancy of 88 should consider claiming at age 70.