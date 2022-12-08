Should you add or avoid bank stocks in this market? Here's what Sandip Sabharwal thinks

We need to be cautious about these banks. I typically avoid this sector actually so I am not participating in this rally, says Sandip Sabharwal of

ET Now: We are commending the resilience within the entire baking arena, in particular the fact that we did see a lot of those PSU banks see a nice leg up, brokerages are bullish, and now the private sector banks as well joining the party?

Sandip Sabharwal: People believe that things are improving, and as the prices move up there is a FOMO in the form of analysis by various analysts who did nothing till now, but suddenly now they are upgrading the entire PSU banking space. So I think that is what is happening, which is very similar to what was happening in the midcap technology space exactly a year back. So I think we need to be cautious about these banks. I typically avoid this sector actually so I am not participating in this rally.

ET Now: Any FOMO feeling as you are missing out on this entire rally when it comes to the PSU space because if you go by what analysts are saying, they expect a further rerating of these counters. What would it take for you to become positive about the entire space?

Sandip Sabharwal: I am not going to become positive so I think the market is big enough so we need to pick our stocks, pick our sectors and you can make money in various ways in this market so this is not the way I choose.

