Shootout in Fiddler’s Inn Motel Room Leaves a Man Dead in Nashville, TN

Nashville & Davidson County, Tennessee (STL.News) An apparent drug related shootout inside a room at the Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive at 4 a.m. today left an as yet unidentified man dead and three others in serious but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

First responding officers found the deceased victim lying on the sidewalk at the ground level with a pistol underneath him. Based on blood evidence, it was clear that he had been shot in a second story room, ran downstairs, collapsed and died. During the investigation, a sedan was found unoccupied but idling in front of a vacant building at the motel. Detectives are investigating whether that was the car in which the deceased man arrived.

Multiple cartridge casings were found inside the motel room, along with drugs, digital scales and multiple cell phones.

Of the three hospitalized men with gunshot wounds, one, age 35, was found at a business near the motel. The other two, brothers who are ages 41 and 44, rode together by private vehicle to Vanderbilt. Detectives have been able to briefly interview two of the wounded men. They claim to not know the deceased man or why he was at the motel.

This investigation remains active.

One of the wounded brothers, Lee Wilkerson, 41, is wanted on an outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant in relation to the shooting of a man outside the Stewarts Ferry Pike Waffle House last October. He will be booked on that offense upon his discharge from the hospital.

