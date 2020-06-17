Shooting on Caerleon Court Leaves Brian Keith Green Dead in Baltimore

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) The victim from last night’s shooting on Caerleon Court has been identified as Brian Keith Green Jr (34) of the unit block of Caerleon Court, 21208.

Police responded to the unit block of Caerleon Court, 21208 around 6:15 p.m after receiving multiple calls for gun shots. When they arrived they discovered an adult man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting. Anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

