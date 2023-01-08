Shivers (SHVR) Rises 0.09%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Shivers (SHVR) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has increased 0.09% to $0.0001693504369.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Shivers a low volatility rank of 8, placing it in the bottom 8% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

SHVR’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Shivers price is in a good position going forward. With support set at $0.000168976659384734 and resistance set at $0.000169584914889365. This positions Shivers with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

