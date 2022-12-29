Shivers (SHVR) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Shivers (SHVR) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Thursday, the crypto has lost 0.46% to $0.0001660081053.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Shivers a low volatility rank of 9, placing it in the bottom 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

SHVR’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Shivers price is favorably positioned going forward. With support around $0.000164255123088297 and resistance set at $0.000166961255451825. This leaves Shivers with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

