Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rises 0.94%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has increased 0.94% to $0.000008317432359.

InvestorsObserver is giving Shiba Inu a 33 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Shiba Inu!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Shiba Inu a moderate volatility rank of 33, placing it in the bottom 33% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

SHIB’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Shiba Inu price is trading near resistance. With support at $0.00000817595965374069 and resistance near $0.00000833936856680823. This leaves Shiba Inu with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

