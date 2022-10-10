Shiba Inu Goes Live On This 'Most Advanced' Crypto Exchange – TronWeekly

Shiba Inu [SHIB] along with six other crypto assets gets listed on BitMex, the leading futures and spot exchange for digital assets, according to the official announcement.

Apart from SHIB, Sandbox [SAND], Cronos [CRO], Decentraland [MANA], FTX [FTT], and Wrapped Bitcoin [WBTC] have been added for trading on the platform. Further, it announced adding future coins and trading pairs.

We will also be adding support for more coins and tokens – such as OKB – in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. As part of our ongoing focus to enhance the versatility of our platform, we will be dropping more cryptocurrencies, a new type of crypto derivative, and spot trading pairs – including ETH/BTC – on BitMEX.

Shiba Inu Goes Live On This ‘Most Advanced’ Crypto Exchange 3

By the end of the year, according to BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner, the cryptocurrency exchange intends to float its native coin, known as BMEX, on the spot market.

Millions of tokens were airdropped by BitMEX to thousands and thousands of customers over the previous few months for trade. The airdrop was available to both new and existing verified clients who subscribed to BitMEX EARN, the platform’s passive income generator.

In introducing exchange tokens, BitMEX joins a lengthy list of competitor exchanges, including FTX, Binance, Coinflex, and others.

BitMEX stated that its recently launched spot market is still reporting solid operational data. Seven cryptocurrency pairs, including Bitcoin [XBT], Ethereum [ETH], Chainlink [LINK], Uniswap [UNI], Polygon [MATIC], Axie Infinity [AXS], and ApeCoin [APE], are supported by BitMEX Spot Exchange at launch.

Meanwhile, Shiba Eternity, the eagerly awaited P2E game by Shiba Inu, launched smoothly around the globe as predicted, garnering numerous downloads and favorable reviews within a few days after its release.

Shiba Inu P2E Game Is In Top Form

With over 4.7 ratings across both the Android and iOS app stores, Shiba Eternity is now rated among the top card games.

Shiba Eternity is widely regarded as the best card collection game (CCG), but some players still find it challenging to play.

Shiba Eternity Players’ Instruction Manual

To make gameplay simpler for everyone, the Shiba Inu team, led by Shytoshi Kusama, plans to publish a game guide for Shiba Eternity.

The next players’ handbook for Shiba Eternity is already finished, claims the fictitious Shiba Inu head developer. The project team is now making the required modifications, nevertheless, to make sure it is error-free.