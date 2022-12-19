SHIB Community Members and Countdown Clock Hint Shibarium Launch Is Imminent

According to a myriad of social media posts, the meme crypto project Shiba Inu is planning to launch the highly anticipated Shibarium, a layer two (L2) project that was supposed to launch this year in the third quarter. Shiba Inu supporters believe the Shibarium launch is imminent as a number of community members have been sharing animated images of countdown clocks on social media.

Meme Token Project Shiba Inu Hints at Launching L2 Scaling Application Shibarium

On Dec. 19, 2022, the meme token shiba inu (SHIB) increased by roughly 2.3% against the U.S. dollar amid a great number of rumors that say the layer two (L2) project Shibarium is on its way. Bitcoin.com News reported on the L2 project Shibarium on June 24, 2022, as it was reportedly set to launch by the third quarter.

At that time, it was said that the developers behind the SHIB-centric L2 scaling project launched Shibarium in a private setting during the alpha testnet phase. The developers noted that the hardest part of the software development was the wallet application, but besides that, the results were successful.

Then on Dec. 15, the Shiba Inu team member and Discord admin called “Shibakraken” tweeted an image of an animated clock. Another community member, “Shib Trophias” also tweeted a different animated image of a clock countdown on the same day. It is suspected that these teases are hinting about the launch of the L2 project Shibarium.

“Can’t wait for what happens when the clock stops ticking,” one SHIB fan wrote in response to Shib Trophias’ tweet.

The speculation has caused a flurry of social media accounts discussing the probability that Shibarium will launch soon. A SHIB proponent dubbed “Classy” said: “the BIG Day for SHIB is tomorrow — Many are speculating Shibarium could be coming. This would be MASSIVE. We’ve been waiting for [what] seems like forever.” On Dec. 17, Shib Trophias updated the community with a tweet and stated:

First thing is to update our main website. It was much needed and this is our first step as we march toward Shibarium’s Beta launch. The entire website will not launch all at once. Phased rollouts will happen and we’ll try to make it as smooth as possible. We hope you like it.

According to the countdown clock hosted on shibatoken.com, there’s just over three hours left on the countdown. The countdown was shared on Dec. 17, by the verified SHIB account (@shibtoken).

What do you think about the Shiba Inu project hinting at possibly launching Shibarium? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

