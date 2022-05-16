Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Onal

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. They reaffirmed the strategic relationship between Turkey and the United States and discussed the two countries’ many areas of bilateral cooperation. Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Deputy Foreign Minister Onal for Turkey’s strong and vocal support of Ukraine and discussed the need for solidarity among NATO Allies and partners in confronting Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and in imposing real costs on Putin and his cronies.