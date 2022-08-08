Sherman’s Meeting with Solomon Islands PM

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Honiara, Solomon Islands. They discussed the U.S.-Solomon Islands bilateral relationship, including cooperation in areas such as provision of COVID-19 vaccines, reducing poverty, enhancing climate resilience, increasing tourism investment, and deepening efforts to mitigate unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) in Solomon Islands, a legacy of the Second World War. They also discussed developments affecting regional and global security. The Deputy Secretary also highlighted recent developments in the process to open the U.S. Embassy in Honiara.