Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met yesterday in Washington with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana to discuss Alliance security in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Deputy Secretary General Geoana also discussed plans for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Berlin May 14-15 and the June 28-30 NATO Summit in Madrid, including the new Strategic Concept.