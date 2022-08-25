Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Security Advisor

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Hulata

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and the National Security Advisor discussed the strength of the bilateral relationship and reflected on the success of the President’s recent trip to Israel. They also discussed shared global security challenges, including Iran, and the Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s steadfast commitment to Israel’s security. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of ensuring independent civil society organizations in the West Bank and Israel are able to continue their important work and emphasized the need for accountability in the tragic killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the importance of Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity, and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to a two-state solution.