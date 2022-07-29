Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Minister Bar Lev

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Minister for Public Security Bar Lev

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Israeli Minister for Public Security Omer Bar Lev yesterday in Washington to discuss the U.S.-Israel relationship. The Deputy Secretary conveyed condolences for the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of Israelis earlier this year and underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. They also discussed efforts to ensure all Palestinians and Israelis live safely and securely with equal measures of freedom, dignity, and prosperity. The Deputy Secretary also raised the tragic death of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh and the need for accountability.