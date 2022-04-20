Sherman’s Meeting with EEAS Secretary General

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoan? and European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met jointly today in Brussels with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan? and EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sannino. Deputy Secretary Sherman praised the strong NATO-EU coordination in responding to Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman, Deputy Secretary General Geoana, and Secretary General Sannino agreed that NATO-EU coordination is essential for Transatlantic security and prosperity and they discussed further steps to enhance the NATO-EU strategic partnership.