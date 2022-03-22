Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italy, UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA Political Director Tjorven Bellmann, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly. Deputy Secretary Sherman condemned President Putin’s increasingly brutal tactics that continue to kill civilians in this unjustified and unprovoked war of choice. The participants discussed the importance of providing further military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. They also discussed additional economic measures to hold the Russian Federation and Belarus accountable. All participants agreed to continue to work to isolate the Russian Federation on the international stage given its flagrant violation of international law and principles.