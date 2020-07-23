Shelton Woman Barbara J. Buchanan Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling $260K from Employer

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Barbara J. Buchanan, 60, of Shelton, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzling more than $260,000 from her employer. Judge Arterton also ordered Buchanan to serve the first six months of supervised release in home confinement, and to perform 100 hours of community service.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Buchanan was the payroll manager for a Connecticut company. Between approximately 2014 and September 2019, Buchanan made false entries and adjustments in the payroll system in order to wire company funds into her personal bank account. She also made false journal entries in the company’s tax records in an effort to hide her fraudulent activities. Through the scheme, Buchanan embezzled approximately $220,000 from the company.

Buchanan also used a company American Express card to make approximately $40,000 in personal purchases.

Buchanan paid restitution of $260,202.52 prior to sentencing.

On March 11, 2020, Buchanan pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Buchanan, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on December 1, 2020.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. McGarry.

