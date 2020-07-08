Shelbyville Man Fei Zhou Tang Sentenced for Wage and Hour Offenses

(STL.News) – A Shelbyville man, Fei Zhou Tang, 51, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years of probation, with six months on home detention, by U.S. District Court Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, following his guilty plea for committing wage and hour offenses.

According to his plea agreement, Tang admitted that he knowingly made false statements on the Employer’s Quarterly Wage and Tax Report, by omitting the names of undocumented workers on multiple quarterly unemployment forms and by failing to pay overtime wages to workers who had worked more than forty hours in a week. Fei Zhou Tang failed to pay a total of $229,207.26 in required overtime and minimum wages to six employees.

Fei Zhou Tang was initially indicted in July 2018. He pleaded guilty on October 31, 2019.

In addition to his prison sentence, Tang was also ordered to pay restitution to the employees, in the amount of $225,582.26; ordered to forfeit $170,500.00, in lieu of forfeiture of various real properties and vehicles, and ordered to pay $20,000.00 to the United States Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jason Crosby, U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Division Chief; Karen Garnett-Civils, District Director, Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division; Rafiq Ahmad, Special Agent in Charge, DOL Office of Inspector General; Rod Owens, Special Agent in Charge, Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General; and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of State, Department of Labor, Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Hydee Hawkins, David Marye, and Dmitriy Slavin.

